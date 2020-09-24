US parents delaying preschool and kindergarten amid pandemic

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Children who had preschool cut short in the spring are now being held out of kindergarten at higher than normal rates as many school districts begin the year online. That’s raising concerns that the pandemic could have an outsize impact on the nation’s youngest learners. According to a University of Oregon survey, 17% of parents surveyed this month were delaying sending their children to kindergarten. That’s much higher than in a typical year, when about 4% of families delay the start of kindergarten. School districts in Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee, are among those reporting drops in kindergarten enrollment.