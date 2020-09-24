US Health Department’s Caputo has cancer, spokesperson says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A spokesperson says Trump health appointee Michael Caputo has metastatic head and neck cancer. New York Republican state Assemblyman David DiPietro told reporters the squamous cell carcinoma originated in Caputo’s throat. He says Caputo is home in western New York with his family. Caputo is on leave from his role as assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after accusing government scientists of sedition. Caputo has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over reports that he tried to gain editorial control over a scientific weekly published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.