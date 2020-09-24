Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s niece has followed up her best selling tell-all book with a lawsuit alleging that Trump and two of his siblings cheated her out of tens of millions of dollars. The lawsuit in Manhattan State Supreme Court Thursday sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. It alleges that Trump conspired with a sister and a brother to portray themselves to Mary Trump as protectors while they instead took her share of minority interests in the family business. Mary Trump inherited the interests when her father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981. Messages seeking comment were left with the Justice Department, lawyers for Trump, his sister and a lawyer for his late brother.