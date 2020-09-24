TODAY: Mike Pence in Eau Claire, here is what to expect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The vice president will be in Eau Claire today hoping to convince voters he and President Donald Trump deserve another four years in office.

Pence will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport aboard Air Force Two at 10:50 a.m.

From there he will travel to Midwest Manufacturing and speak during a "Made in America" event slated for 11:50 a.m.

After he speaks at Midwest Manufacturing he is expected to take a bus to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he will take part in a "Cops for Trump" listening session.

News 18 will have live coverage throughout the day.

You will be able to watch Air Force Two arrive in Eau Claire and the vice president's remarks at Midwest Manufacturing here.

News 18 will also be covering any planned protests against the vice president's visit.