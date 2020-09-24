 Skip to Content

Thursday's local scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school volleyball

Fall Creek 3, Altoona 0

Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 0

McDonell Central 3, Stanley-Boyd 0

St. Croix Falls 3, Spooner 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Hayward 1

Colfax 3, Boyceville 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 1

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Cameron 3, Northwestern 1

Bruce 3, New Auburn 1

Cadott 3, Thorp 1

High school girls swimming/diving

Colby 94, Mosinee 75

High school boys soccer

McDonell/Regis 5, Altoona 0

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 0

River Falls 4, Rice Lake 2

Nick Tabbert

