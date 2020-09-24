Thursday’s local scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school volleyball
Fall Creek 3, Altoona 0
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 0
McDonell Central 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
St. Croix Falls 3, Spooner 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Hayward 1
Colfax 3, Boyceville 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 1
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Cameron 3, Northwestern 1
Bruce 3, New Auburn 1
Cadott 3, Thorp 1
High school girls swimming/diving
Colby 94, Mosinee 75
High school boys soccer
McDonell/Regis 5, Altoona 0 - WATCH: Altoona athletes happy to compete again
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 0
River Falls 4, Rice Lake 2