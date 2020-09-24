Thieves steal business jet in Mexico, crash in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say thieves stole a business jet from an airport in central Mexico, flew it to Venezuela, loaded it with drugs and then crashed the plane in Guatemala. Prosecutors in Guatemala say a total four people were killed in and around the site where the BAE 125 jet crashed and burned there Thursday. The dead could not be immediately identified, but drugs and weapons were found in the wreckage of the craft. Mexican officials say the bizarre round-trip illicit flight began Tuesday in the city of Cuernavaca, just south of Mexico City. They say three people fueled the jet, then took off without permission.