Sweden: Bones of dog found at Stone Age burial site

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Archaeologists have reported finding the remains of a dog from more than 8,400 years ago at a human burial site in southern Sweden. Blekinge Museum osteologist Ola Magnell said the specimen found in the middle of a Stone Age settlement is well preserved. Museum project manager Carl Persson said “a sudden and violent increase of the sea level” flooded the area with mud that had helped preserve the burial site. An ongoing archaeological excavation has involved removing layers of sand and mud. The Swedish archaeologists said the dog was buried with a person, noting that survivors often bury valuable or sentimental objects with the dead.