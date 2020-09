CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Let's play hockey!

The Chipppewa Steel will drop the puck on the 2020-21 season on Friday, November 6, the North American Hockey League announced Thursday.

View the full schedule here

The Steel will host the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena that night, part of a seven-game homestand to begin the season.

Chippewa will compete in the NAHL Midwest Division with the Jets, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Kenai River Brown Bears and Minnesota Magicians.