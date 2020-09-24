Spain says ‘tough weeks’ ahead as Madrid hit hard by virus

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities are asking Madrid residents to brace for tough weeks ahead as a sustained coronavirus spread that is hitting the Spanish capital hard brought the country’s total infections over the 700,000 mark. Spain has confirmed over 10,600 new infections, in line with the average for the past week. There were also 84 new confirmed fatalities, bringing the total death toll to over 31,000. The regional government is set to announce Friday new restrictions in Madrid, where gatherings are limited to a maximum of 6 people and more than 850,000 residents have been partially locked down this week. Hundreds protested the restrictions on Thursday evening.