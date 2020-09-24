South Africa lifts spirits with Jerusalema dance amid virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans of all walks of life are dancing to “Jerusalema,” a rousing anthem to lift their spirits amid the battle against COVID-19. In response to a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa to mark the country’s Heritage Day holiday Thursday, people from townships to posh suburbs are doing line dances to the tune. In the upbeat song in the Zulu language, the singer implores to be taken away from the troubles of the world to go to Jerusalem, effectively heaven. The song, by popular DJ Master KG with vocals by Nomcebo Zikode, was a hit in South Africa last year and became even more popular this year as people saw its message as a way to cope with the tragedies of the coronavirus pandemic.