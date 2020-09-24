 Skip to Content

President Trump paying respects to Ginsburg booed; protesters chant “Vote him out”

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:08 am
10:04 am Optional, Political, Top Stories
aserkufjhqawelrihg-1.jpg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) – President Trump and the First Lady traveled to the Supreme Court today to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The couple visited only a few minutes before demonstrators began booing and chanting, “Vote him out.”

Notables on both side of the political divide are reacting to Trump’s latest refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

The president acknowledges he’s pressing ahead with the nomination of a new justice because he expects the election results to be challenged in the Supreme Court.

For the latest news in politics, visit: https://wqow.com/politics/

Author Profile Photo

WVVA

Related Articles

Skip to content