Pence Touts “Law and Order”

Professor Says Phrase Often Used To Quell Social Unrest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Throughout this election cycle, Vice President Pence and President Trump have said they will bring about law and order; but what does that phrase mean?

UW Stout political science professor Dr. Kim Zagorski said the phrase relates to use of force to stop social unrest that's been seen across the country, including Kenosha.



She said this is not new, and was common in the 1960's to quell social unrest with the civil rights movement.



Dr. Zagorski said if you dig into the phrase, it expresses a willingness to use force against citizens.

"In political science we talk about means of violence so using the police force, if we're talking international that would be military, and we've seen it with Trump wanting to order national troops to places like Portland or Chicago," she said.

Pence Thursday said Trump will create law and order if reelected.

Having voters focus on the future is called prospective voting, and focusing on the past years served as an elected official is called retrospective voting, according to Zagorski. She said that the current administration is focusing more than usual on the future instead of the past.

"What I've seen starting with the convention and then moving on has been definitely what we would call a prospective approach, getting the public to focus in on what's happening for the future," she said.

She also said that politicians like Pence will visit a specific community when they know that the people living in that area's votes really matter to them.