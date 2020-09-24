Pence praises Eau Claire company for job creation, calls Trump a ‘champion for American manufacturing’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vice President Mike Pence said working Americans are the backbone of America in front of roughly 100 employees of Midwest Manufacturing and Menards in Eau Claire on Thursday.

Pence gave praise to his boss, calling President Donald Trump "a champion for American manufacturing."

Maybe the biggest moment of the event was when Pence announced Midwest Manufacturing was pledging to add 300 more jobs and 150 training opportunities.

"I leave here today with a renewed confidence," Pence said when speaking of Midwest Manufacturing's expansion.

Aside from manufacturing, the vice president touted the administration's United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA).

Pence claimed the deal will lead to an increase of $300 million in dairy exports each year. He said thanks to the president, USMCA is here to stay.

This story will be updated with much more information throughout the day.