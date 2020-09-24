One more chance at the 80s before temps start to fall

Temperatures today were held cooler than we've been due to the clouds and light rain that moved through. Regardless, it was humid and the morning rain was a bit annoying.

We need rain, but totals were not impressive as most spots only picked up between 1/10" and 1/3". Even this afternoon as the rain slowly departed to the east clouds kept temperatures from being able to rise too much.

Clouds will at least partially clear overnight, and both temps and dew points should fall into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog is also possible late tonight into tomorrow morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky once the fog clears, but more clouds will return in the afternoon.

There is also a slight chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated rumble of thunder mainly north of highway 29 along a thin, broken line of showers that may form. This would come around the time of some of the high school football games going on Friday evening, so bring an umbrella or rain coat just in case, as otherwise it'll be plenty warm with highs in the 80s.

Highs on Saturday depend on rain chances, which have been trending later and later in the day. Without rain until the evening, upper 70s are possible but temps will be stuck closer to 70 if rain begins before noon. At this point, forecast is leaning towards the warmer afternoon and later rain chances scenario.

Another slight chance for Sunday and more scattered but light chances continue next week, but temperatures will be cooling down with highs by the end of next week only in the low 50s and some spots may have a chance at subfreezing temperatures again off. That's the weather we'll have as we enter into October.