New: Barron County man allegedly killed estranged wife’s new partner

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man is now charged with murder and authorities say it was his estranged wife's new partner he allegedly killed.

It happened at a home on 27th Street near Chetek on Sunday.

Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court:

Brunette's estranged wife had just moved in with Garrett Macone several weeks ago.

Investigators say Brunette told them he walked into Macone's unlocked home, found him sleeping in bed and shot him twice in the head.

Brunette told authorities he initially pointed the gun at Macone's head and then backed away and reconsidered pulling the trigger.

He said he ultimately decided to go through with it.

After the shooting, Brunette said he dragged Macone's body outside and said he had planned to put it in a large sheet of plastic so he could dispose of it.

Brunette also told authorities he took off his clothes and boots, wrapped them in towels and put on clean clothes to prevent the transfer of evidence into his vehicle. He said he put his own clothes in a dumpster and tossed the gun he used into a creek.

A sergeant and lieutenant with the Barron County Sheriff's Department said they found the gun where Brunette said he threw it. Brunette's clothes were found in a Clear Lake dumpster.

A preliminary autopsy shows Macone died due to gunshot wounds to the head.

A $1 million cash bond was set for Brunette on Thursday. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.