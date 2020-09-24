Mounders, Panthers take titles at Durand Invitational

DURAND (WQOW) - The Elk Mound High School boys and Durand High School girls cross country teams chased down titles Thursday at the Durand Invitational.

Durand's Parker Schneider won the boys race in 16:17.6. Elk Mound's Ian Hazen was second (18:39.8) followed by Colfax's Noah Heidorn (18:52.7) in third.

Colfax's Molly Heidorn won the girls race in 20:13. She was followed by Durand sophomore Kendall Hagness (21:19.4) in second and Mondovi freshman Courtney Stadter (21:34.3) in third.

New Richmond, Osecola win at Prescott Invitational

The New Richmond High School boys and Osceola girls teams won titles at the Prescott Invitational Thursday.

Rachel Ulrich finished first overall (19:17) to lead Osceola to the team title over St. Croix Central.

New Richmond swept the top three spots in the boys race, as seniors Max Blader (16:40.5), Cale Bishop (16:51.4) and Tyler Harris (17:05) paced the field.

