Jury selection begins in Nebraska murder, dismemberment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Nebraska woman charged with killing a 24-year-old woman who disappeared after a Tinder date. Sydney Loofe’s dismembered remains later were found in trash bags along remote gravel roads in Nebraska. Twenty-six-year-old Bailey Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the November 2017 slaying of the Lincoln store clerk. Boswell’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Loofe’s death in July 2019. Trail testified that he accidentally choked Loofe to death during a sex party that involved Boswell.