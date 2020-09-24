Japan PM tells South Korea it’s time to fix strained ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has held his first telephone call with his South Korean counterpart since taking office, telling President Moon Jae-in that the neighbors should work to resolve their strained relations. The talks were the first contact in nine months between leaders of the two countries. Relations between Japan and South Korea deteriorated to their worst levels in years under Suga’s predecessor who was viewed by some as not apologetic enough over Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945. Their current dispute stems from South Korea’s demands for compensation for Korean laborers abused by Japanese companies during World War II. Suga did not give any details Thursday about steps Japan would take to improve the relationship.