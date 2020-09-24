Isolated rain holds temps down Thursday, but the heat is back Friday

Scattered rain and thunderstorms greeted residents early Thursday morning. These showers will be spotty and ongoing through about midday, before cooler, drier air filters in behind the cold front and cuts off precipitation.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal in most places with a trace to 0.1'' possible. Isolated amounts from 1/4'' to 1/2'' will be possible where the strongest thunderstorm activity has developed more towards the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

We could really use the rain. Eau Claire is 1.81'' below average for precipitation in the month of September. This time last year we had 5.06'' heading into the last week of the month.

These showers will hold temperatures down in the low 70's through Thursday afternoon. After an reading of 84 Wednesday, 74 may feel a tad cooler, but it's still above average.

Once the front passes, we'll see some cooling in the mid levels of the atmosphere, but warm air quickly replaces that colder pool and pumps us back up to 80 for Friday. We'll start sunny before cloud cover and another cold front kick up a few showers north of highway 8 in the afternoon.

There are multiple chances for rain this weekend but it doesn't look like a washout. Temperatures do dip back towards and below average the next 7 days.