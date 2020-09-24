House backs bill to boost ‘clean energy,’ enhance efficiency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a modest bill to promote “clean energy” and increase energy efficiency in schools, homes and other buildings. The bill boosts renewable energy such as solar and wind power, sets stricter energy efficiency standards for buildings and authorizes grants to local communities for more efficient schools, homes and municipal buildings. It also phases out use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, used as coolants in air conditioners and refrigerators and considered a major driver of global warming. Use of HFC gases is being phased out worldwide. The House approved the bill Thursday, sending it to the Senate, where a separate energy bill is pending.