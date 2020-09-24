Hacked software provider won’t say if ransomware involved

DALLAS (AP) — A day after informing customers that it had been hacked by an unknown intruder, a major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments —including posting election data online— said the impact was appeared limited. Tyler Technologies said it had no reason to believe its customers were in any way affected. It said its corporate network is segregated from its hosted operations. An “open data” product from the S&P 500 company is used by some clients to post election data online.