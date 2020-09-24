Guinea’s opposition urges West African leaders to step in

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Guinea’s main opposition leader called on neighboring West African states to head off a political crisis in Guinea where President Alpha Conde is running for a third term in October elections. The 15-nation West African group known as ECOWAS supports democracy in the region and has recently pressed Mali’s junta, who seized power last month, to return the country to democracy. Guinea’s opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, said that he would like to see the regional body turn its attention to his country. Diallo, 68, has denounced as unconstitutional Conde’s decision to run again in the Oct. 18 elections. This will be the third face-off between Conde and Diallo.