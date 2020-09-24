German bishops set up system for larger sex abuse payments

BERLIN (AP) — The Catholic Church in Germany is setting up a new system to compensate survivors of sexual abuse by clergy that will provide for payments ranging up to about $58,400 per person. The head of the German Bishops’ Conference said Thursday that victims will be able to apply for payments under the new system starting Jan. 1. The church has been shaken in recent years by scandals in several countries, including Germany, the homeland of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. A church-commissioned report in 2018 concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were ages 13 or younger when the abuse took place.