Former VW boss Winterkorn faces trial on 2nd set of charges

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must face trial on a second set of charges in the company’s diesel emissions scandal, these ones related to alleged market manipulation. Thursday’s announcement by the Braunschweig state court followed a decision earlier this month that he must stand trial on fraud charges. No date has been set for either set of proceedings. Winterkorn, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation on Sept. 18, 2015. The company had for years been using software that turned emission controls off during normal driving.