Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom. A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the moviemaker of improperly basing the “Toy Story 4” character on Knievel. His famous stunts in the 1960s and ‘70s included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho. Kelly Knievel argues the Caboom character is a knockoff of his father’s likeness. The Walt Disney Co. says it will defend itself from what it calls Knievel’s meritless claims.