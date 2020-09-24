EC County sees highest increase of COVID-19 cases to date

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is seeing a record increase of COVID-19 cases. It is the highest single week increase since the pandemic began.

Eau Claire County Health Director Lieske Giese said there has been an increase of 398 cases, an average of 57 new cases a day, in Eau Claire County in the past week. Eau Claire County is also seeing one of the highest increases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin.



Giese said while most of those new cases are among 18 to 24 year old's, she doesn't want people to think COVID-19 is spreading only in young adults.

"Those are people who are working in our businesses," she said. "That are in our community, that are caring for our children, that are working in our daycares and nursing homes and in other settings across our community and the spread is happening from there out to the other age groups."

Giese said the state and county are sitting at a 'high' COVID-19 risk level.