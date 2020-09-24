 Skip to Content

Eau Claire City Council names interim city manager

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We now know who will run the city of Eau Claire until a new city manager is hired.

The Eau Claire City Council has selected David Solberg to take over as interim city manager.

Solberg has been the city engineer since 2013.

He will take on his added duties on October 21. That is the same day Dale Peters, the current city manager, is set to retire.

The City Council hopes to hire his replacement shortly after the first of the year.

