Canadian party’s support for legislation bolsters Trudeau

OTTAWA (AP) — The leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party has voiced support for proposed legislation on higher emergency benefits for workers, a move that could keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government in power. On Wednesday, Trudeau’s government presented its priorities for a new session of Parliament in what’s called the Throne Speech. If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech, which was formally delivered by Governor General Julie Payette, an election would be triggered. The Conservatives have already said they will vote against the speech while the Bloc Quebecois demanded the Liberals add billions of dollars to annual federal health transfers.