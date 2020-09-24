California is ready to pull the plug on gas vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in 15 years. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered state regulators to develop new rules that would make California the first state to ban sales of new gas-powered cars. Newsom’s plan would not stop people from owning such vehicles or selling them in the used car market. But it would prevent the sale of new ones beginning in 2035. Environmental groups cheered the announcement while auto industry groups were skeptical emission-free technology will advance fast enough to satisfy the entire auto-buying marketplace in 15 years. Newsom said his plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%.