California deputies fatally shoot Black man during struggle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black man Wednesday after he allegedly tried to grab one of their guns during a struggle. The latest killing of a Black person by law enforcement happened on the same day as the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death was announced. Part of the incident Wednesday afternoon in San Clemente, California, was captured on video and posted to social media by the Southern Orange County Black Lives Matter group. The man’s name has not been released by authorities. It’s not clear from the video if the man tried to grab the firearm.