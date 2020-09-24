 Skip to Content

Biden campaign says White House has no plan to get COVID under control ahead of Pence visit

9:07 am
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ahead of the vice president's trip to Eau Claire, Joe Biden's camp says President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have no plan to get COVID-19 under control in the United States.

Pence will be in Eau Claire and speaking about manufacturing at Midwest Manufacturing.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for Wisconsin or our country. We desperately need real leadership in the White House, and that’s exactly what Joe Biden is offering. Not only does Joe Biden have a plan to confront the pandemic and ensure every American has access to affordable health care, he’ll restore the middle class, invest in Wisconsin manufacturing, and help us build back better than before," said Kate Benfield with the Biden campaign.

