AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Augusta Area School District has canceled upcoming volleyball and football contests through early October.

The school announced Wednesday it will not participate in Friday's football scrimmage against Whitehall or its first two regular season games against Pepin/Alma and Blair-Taylor. Junior Varsity games are canceled as well.

Augusta has also canceled volleyball matches against Whitehall, Alma/Pepin and Blair-Taylor.

