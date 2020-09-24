At UN, China, Russia and US clash over pandemic responses

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China, Russia and the United States have clashed at the United Nations over responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic. They traded allegations about who mishandled and politicized the virus in one of the few real-time exchanges among top officials at this year’s COVID-distanced U.N. General Assembly meeting. The sharp exchanges reflect the deep divisions among the three veto-wielding council members. Those disputes have escalated since the virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The remarks at the U.N. Security Council came just after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the lack of international cooperation in tackling the “out-of-control” coronavirus.