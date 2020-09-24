Assange ‘binge-watched’ suicide of ex-Bosnian Croat general

LONDON (AP) — Julian Assange relayed how he “binge-watched” the suicide of the former Bosnian Croat general in a United Nations courtroom three years ago, a doctor who visited the WikiLeaks founder on several occasions while he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London told an extradition hearing. Dr. Sondra Crosby, associate professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, told London’s Central Criminal Court she noted a visible deterioration in his mental state over her four visits from October 2017 to the embassy where Assange was living after being granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012. The extradition hearing is due to last until early October.