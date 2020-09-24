As virus surges, critics say UK hasn’t learned from mistakes

LONDON (AP) — Britain bungled its response to the coronavirus the first time around. Now many scientists fear it’s about to do it again. The virus is on the rise once more in the U.K., with confirmed infections at their highest level since May. The surge has brought new restrictions on daily life, the prospect of a grim winter of mounting deaths. And a feeling of deja vu. Epidemiologist John Edmunds says the government is repeating its mistake of March, when it did not act quickly enough to curb the virus. Many other scientists agree, citing continuing failings with social distancing measures, a struggling testing program and mixed messages from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.