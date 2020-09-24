AP-NORC poll: Support for racial injustice protests declines

NEW YORK (AP) — Public support for protests against police brutality and racial injustice has fallen among Americans, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Now, 44% disapprove of the protests, while 39% approve. In June, 54% approved of protests. The shift is pronounced among white Americans and Republicans, whose views look closer to the way they did in 2015 after several high profile police killings of Black men. And it comes after months of political sparring between Democrats and Republicans who hoped to use the protests to their advantage in the upcoming presidential election.