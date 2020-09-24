 Skip to Content

Andersons finish 1-2, Regis/Altoona wins CloverCroix Conference title

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:54 pm
6:20 pm High School Sports, Prep Sports, Sport, Top Sports Stories
regis altoona girls golf

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Emma and Elli Anderson finished first and second and the Regis/Altoona girls golf team won the CloverBelt Conference championship by a single point over Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek on Thursday.

Regis/Altoona finished with 32 points for the season after scoring 10 on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Club. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek was second with 31 points after a second-place finish Thursday. Full results below:

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman captured the individual conference championship by one point over Emma Anderson. Rosman finished tied for third on Thursday.

Full results from Thursday's championship are below:

WIAA golf regionals begin next week.

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

Related Articles

Skip to content