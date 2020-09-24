Andersons finish 1-2, Regis/Altoona wins CloverCroix Conference title

Andersons finish 1-2, Regis/Altoona wins CloverCroix Conference titleUpdated
LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Emma and Elli Anderson finished first and second and the Regis/Altoona girls golf team won the CloverBelt Conference championship by a single point over Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek on Thursday.
Regis/Altoona finished with 32 points for the season after scoring 10 on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Club. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek was second with 31 points after a second-place finish Thursday. Full results below:
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman captured the individual conference championship by one point over Emma Anderson. Rosman finished tied for third on Thursday.
Full results from Thursday's championship are below:
WIAA golf regionals begin next week.