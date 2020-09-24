Andersons finish 1-2, Regis/Altoona wins CloverCroix Conference title

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Emma and Elli Anderson finished first and second and the Regis/Altoona girls golf team won the CloverBelt Conference championship by a single point over Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek on Thursday.

Regis/Altoona finished with 32 points for the season after scoring 10 on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Club. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek was second with 31 points after a second-place finish Thursday. Full results below:

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman captured the individual conference championship by one point over Emma Anderson. Rosman finished tied for third on Thursday.

‘Some girl from Osseo’, aka Madyson Rosman, is the conference individual champ! She won the title by one point. @WQOW @ofsdthunder https://t.co/CBXKHLQ5v6 pic.twitter.com/7LYYOK7rjr — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 24, 2020

Full results from Thursday's championship are below:

Elli (left) and Emma (right) Anderson finished 1-2 today. They're always looking for each other on the course.



See how they helped @RegisCatholic and @altoonarails capture the CloverCroix Conference championship here: https://t.co/G5UQZFPLmp pic.twitter.com/1dcgbdwZTO — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 24, 2020

WIAA golf regionals begin next week.