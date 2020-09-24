Altoona athletes happy to compete again

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Less than a week ago, Altoona High School athletes in boys soccer, football and volleyball learned they can compete in games this fall.

On Thursday, the Railroaders soccer team played its first match, and the volleyball team played its first home match.

While both teams came up short - the soccer team lost 5-0 to McDonell/Regis and the volleyball team lost 3-0 to Fall Creek - Altoona is happy to be back in the game.

"Obviously my senior year I wanted to be out here," Colin Watson said. "Get to see the boys again out on the pitch. It's a lot of fun."

Altoona's football team is scheduled to play its first game on October 2.