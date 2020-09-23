World leaders criticize haphazard response to pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders from across the world are criticizing the haphazard global response to a microscopic virus that unleashed economic havoc and took nearly 1 million lives in its march across the globe. Kazakhstan’s president called it “a critical collapse of global cooperation.” The coronavirus pandemic and its consequences topped the list of concerns on the second day of prerecorded speeches by world leaders Wednesday at the General Assembly’s first virtual high-level meeting. Countries large and small spoke about struggling to deal with its impact without international coordination. Pleas for the world to work together to combat the scourge and other global problems have taken the forefront.