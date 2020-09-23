We’re losing 3 minutes of light per day

Tuesday's high temperature hit 81 in Eau Claire. This is just the second eclipse of 80 for the month of September, but we're going for the back-to-back Wednesday!

It will be another warm and sun-filled Wednesday with high temps a degree or two warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be from 80 to 84 degrees across the valley. Dew points will get close to 60 so humidity will stay low.

The second full day of Astronomical fall brings us to a sad milestone. Wednesday is the last day with a sunset at 7 pm or later. By Monday we'll see our sunrise after 7 am. Within a month, it'll be dark by 6.

Not to throw another wrench into this beautiful forecast, but mother nature can't help herself. An upper-level wave will interact with a surface low/cold front that will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday morning.

Storms will begin up near Duluth, MN in the overnight hours and by 7 am we'll see scattered thunderstorms moving into our northern counties. The slim chance for isolated severe hail will be possible. Between 7 am and midday, scattered storms will continue to move southward through Eau Claire before they drift into southern Wisconsin through the afternoon.

Cloud cover sticks around after that, but we'll dry out by 4 pm. Rainfall amounts will range from a trace to 1/4''. We do clear out overnight and the sun brings us back towards 80 for Friday.

Through the weekend, the pattern changes and puts us back into a fall theme. Scattered chances for rain kick start our countdown to October.