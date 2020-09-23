‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has topped 200,000, by far the highest in the world. The country hit the once-unimaginable threshold six weeks before an election that’s certain to be a referendum in part on President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis. Johns Hopkins University keeps the count based on figures from state health authorities. The real number of dead is thought be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths, especially early on, were probably ascribed to other causes. The number of lives lost in the U.S. is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It’s roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City.