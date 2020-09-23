UK government defends new virus strategy; experts skeptical

LONDON (AP) — The British government is defending its strategy for combatting a second wave of COVID-19 cases amid criticism that its new slate of restrictions will not be enough to stop an exponential spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled new rules that include a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and again encouraged people to work from home. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday that the government’s approach is proportionate and enough to slow the spread of the virus as long as everyone complies with the rules. Many health experts said they did not think the latest plan would stop the rapid rise in new COVID-19 infections.