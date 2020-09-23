Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Doctors say a Massachusetts construction worker’s love of black licorice wound up costing him his life. Eating a bag and a half every day for a few weeks threw his nutrients out of whack and caused the 54-year-old man’s heart to stop, according to a report Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The problem is a substance found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract. Eating as little as 2 ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks could cause a heart rhythm problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.