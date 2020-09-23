Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 10 times cremated in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of government officials, mountaineers and fellow Sherpa have mourned the death of climbing guide Ang Rita. He was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times and was a national hero known as the “snow leopard.” His body was cremated according to Buddhist rituals two days after he died at the age of 72. A mountaineering official credited Ang Rita as the reason for Nepalese mountaineers getting international recognition. He struggled with his health and had not climbed since setting the Everest record in 1996. Several mountaineers have surpassed his record since.