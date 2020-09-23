Sheriff: Crowds, alcohol, drugs fueling Vegas Strip violence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are investigating the latest shooting outside a Las Vegas Strip resort while police say a spike in violent crime in and around the city’s marquee tourist area has led to at least 1,100 arrests since Aug. 1. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Wednesday blamed a surge of recent violence on out-of-town visitors who can’t go to nightclubs and entertainment venues that remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Police say a woman suffered a minor leg wound in a shooting late Tuesday while a rap music figure celebrated his birthday in the valet area of the Aria hotel and casino.