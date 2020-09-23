Republicans sue Texas governor over expanded early voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republicans in Texas are suing Gov. Greg Abbott over extending early voting by a week for November’s election amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit filed Wednesday escalates the backlash Abbott is facing from his own party over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 people in Texas. Conservatives activists in Texas have fumed for months over Abbott’s statewide mask order and not allowing businesses to fully open. Abbott’s office did not immediately comment on the lawsuit. Early voting begins Oct. 13 in Texas.