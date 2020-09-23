Rain chances return after Wednesday’s warmth

Dew points were able to mix lower than expected last night, meaning air temperature was able to cool further than expected. Lows this morning ranged from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

The lower humidity continued into this afternoon, and with lower moisture content the temperatures are able to change faster.

Highs made it up into the mid 80s in many places, which is over 15 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 68 and within 10 degrees of the record of 93 set in 1937. Still, it did feel a little humid at times with dew points ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

We had sunshine for a good portion of the day, but now some showers and storms are approaching from the west. Expect a few isolated showers and storms, but the main area of rain isn't expected until well after midnight and is most likely between daybreak and midday tomorrow.

We definitely need the rain as Eau Claire has only received one inch of rain this month, which is nearly 2 inches below average in the month of September. After some dry spells this summer, a few storms in August pushed summer back to about average and the year as a whole is close to average after an above average start to 2020.

A few storms could intensify in the afternoon to the west of Eau Claire, but the storm motion will be north to south. In fact, as the morning round of storms dissipates near and east of Eau Claire and that afternoon round forms to the west, it's possible that some spots in the highway 53 corridor, including Eau Claire, don't get much rain at all.

It will remain humid, though high temperatures tomorrow will be cooler because of the rain and clouds, reaching the mid 70s. Of course, that's still above average. Highs climb to near 80 again with sunshine returning Friday afternoon, and it will remain a bit humid at times.

A cold front will move through this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and possibly some thunder Saturday along with some more chances late Sunday and into next week.

Those chances continue on and off as another cold front slowly moves in between Monday and Wednesday. By the end of next week, which is the start of October, expect temperatures to be well below average with highs only in the 50s and lows in the low 30s.