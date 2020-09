President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn’t announced in advance. State news agency Beltra reported that Wednesday’s ceremony is taking place in the capital of Minsk, with several hundred top government officials, lawmakers and media representatives present. It comes after six weeks of mass protests against the official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that resulted in Lukashenko’s reelection after 26 years in office in office. The opposition in Belarus has challenged the election as rigged. During the inauguration ceremony, Lukashenko said it was “the day of our victory, convincing and fateful.”