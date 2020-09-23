Pompeo warns of China influence in state, local governments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that China is aggressively attempting to influence state and local governments, delivering the message in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Pompeo delivered the comments to Republican lawmakers during a speech in the Wisconsin Senate chamber. President Donald Trump administration has steadily ramped up its anti-China rhetoric and policies since the beginning of the year and the subsequent coronavirus outbreak. Wisconsin is a hotly contested battleground state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.