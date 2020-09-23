Poll highlights importance of Supreme Court to voters

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – The Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18 has immediately put a nomination to the court at the center of political debate.

A new Marquette Law School Poll, conducted nationwide September 8-15, finds that before Justice Ginsburg’s death, 48 percent of respondents said the choice of the next justice was very important to them, with 34 percent saying it was somewhat important and 17 percent saying it was not too important or not at all important.

While the debate over the nomination is likely to increase the salience of the court and any new appointment, the survey provides some perspective on the somewhat limited attention voters generally pay to the Court.

A majority of respondents perceive the Court as ideologically moderate, 54 percent, with 30 percent saying it is conservative and 5 saying it is very conservative. The court is seen as liberal by 9 percent and as very liberal by 2 percent. In short, much of the public sees a moderate or right-leaning court, rather than an extremely ideological one.

Among likely voters who support Biden, 59 percent say that a court appointment is very important, while among Trump voters, 51 percent say the same.